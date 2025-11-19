Sambhal padyatra postponed amid tight security

Sambhal (UP): The proposed march and circumambulation on Wednesday at the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir site was “deferred” on the request of district officials, Mahant Rishi Raj Giri, who was organising the event, said here.

Giri, the seer of the Kela Devi Dham and a litigant in the mosque-temple suit, asserted that neither the administration nor the police stopped the march, and that he had been assured that an appropriate time would be determined in the future.

Security was tightened across Sambhal on wednesday in view of the proposed padyatra and circumambulation at the disputed site announced by Giri. Mosque committee president Zafar Ali has opposed the proposed march, warning that it could disturb communal harmony.

Barricades were placed at various points, and drone surveillance was carried out, besides placement of additional police pickets in sensitive areas, to maintain law and order.

Addressing devotees and media persons at Kela Devi Dham, Giri, who is also the patron of the International Harihar Sena, said the decision to defer the padyatra was taken following assurances from officials and in view of ongoing court proceedings related to the matter.

During a gathering at the temple complex, Mahant Giri also played on the microphone a phone call he received purportedly from Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, who appealed to devotees to cooperate with the police and hold all events within the temple premises to maintain peace and harmony.

The DM said that prohibitory orders were in force in the area and urged that the day’s programmes remain confined to the temple.

Mahant Giri said the overwhelming support from devotees, the Hindu community and the media was encouraging.

“Today’s padyatra stands postponed. A symbolic ritual was performed at Kela Devi Dham,” he said, asserting that no permission had been sought for the padyatra as visiting a temple did not require administrative approval.

Sambhal mosque issue

Hindu petitioners, including advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a suit in the Sambhal district court in November last year claiming the mosque was built over Harihar temple.

A court-ordered survey was conducted on the same day (November 19), followed by another on November 24.

Violence erupted during protests against the second survey on November 24, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to 29 police personnel.

The police booked SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and mosque committee head Zafar Ali in connection with the violence besides registering an FIR against 2,750 unidentified people.

Responding to a question about the anniversary of the November 24 incident, Giri said that no untoward incident is expected and law and order in Uttar Pradesh is firmly under control.

Asked about the mosque management committee’s objection to the march, he claimed that the committee was “illegal” as the structure came under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India.