Sambhal school officials held over ‘forcing students to wear skull caps, hijabs’

Sambhal: A Muslim teacher and headmaster of a government primary school were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district after videos showing students in hijabs sparked outrage.

Viral videos and photographs from PM Shri Primary School in Jalab Sarai village showed boys wearing skullcaps, girls with hijabs, and students involved in Islamic prayers inside the school.

One clip showed children reciting the poem “Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua,” written by Allama Mohammad Iqbal. The district education department responded swiftly and conducted a surprise check on May 8, when only the headmaster was allegedly present, while other staff were absent.

The district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) or the education officer identified the accused as Mohammad Anjar Ahmad, the school principal who is currently on leave, and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz in an official order.

According to Maktoob Media, the order mentioned acting headmaster Valesh Kumar in the departmental proceedings as well.

Students reportedly told officials that the videos are from last year, when Mohammad Anjar Ahmad was heading the school, the suspension letter issued by the BSA read.

The teachers have been accused of encouraging “Islamic activities,” converting the government school into a madrasa, motivating students to use religious symbols such as skullcaps, and even asking Hindu girls to wear hijab and perform “sajda (prostration).

The education department alleged that the school had been prioritising religious activities over general academic studies and that “religious intolerance” grew inside due to passing comments on other religions.

The BSA’s order stated that these actions violate the Right to Education Act, Article 28 of the Constitution (prohibits religious instruction in state-funded institutions), and the Uttar Pradesh government’s conduct guidelines.

The Muslim teachers have since been suspended and temporarily reassigned to other schools, while the investigation continues. Two Block Officers were delegated to submit detailed inquiry reports within seven days.

On May 10, the police registered a first information report (FIR) at Nakhasa police station. Similar to the education department’s order, the FIR alleged that the teachers were promoting religious activities in the government primary school and dividing students based on communal lines.

‘A ploy to malign school’s image’

Contrary to the allegations, the primary school students said that they were never forced to wear hijabs or caps and insisted that various kinds of prayers were conducted in the school.

There was no pressure to come with a hijab, and all religions are respected in the school, a student told Maktoob. “No teacher forces us to wear any hijab or skullcaps,” another student said.

“Different prayers were held on all seven days of the week, including prayers such as Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum and De Vardaan,” the student added.

A student captured wearing a cap in one of the viral clips clarified that it was a voluntary decision.

“I did not wear the cap at the instruction of any teacher. Instead, the cap was already in my school bag, and I placed it on my head out of fear that it might get lost,” the Class 3 student said. He claimed that the photograph was at least a year old.

Mohammad Anjar, who has been suspended, also denied the allegations. “This is being done to malign the image of our school; it has been working smoothly.”

“You may ask students, any villagers, we only teach as per the curriculum’s requirement,” he said. “We will abide by the whole inquiry process, and if anything is found against us, we will accept what might come.”

Case registered

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said based on a complaint submitted by the Block Education Officer, a case was registered under Sections 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: ASP Kuldeep Singh says, "Yesterday, an incident occurred at the PM SHRI School Jalapsar in the Nakhasa police station area. In connection with this, a complaint has been submitted to the Nakhasa police station by the Block Education Officer. The complaint… pic.twitter.com/TtuBkVIpnu — IANS (@ians_india) May 11, 2026

“Police are currently investigating the matter, and further action will be taken based on evidence,” ASP Singh said.