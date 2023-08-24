Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023

Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it will unveil a new, integrated food platform, which provides consumers with personalised cooking experiences, at IFA 2023 next month.

The platform, Samsung said, is designed to make meal preparations easier and faster by offering about 160,000 recipes, tips for a healthy diet, what users can cook with the food ingredients they already have in their fridge and personalized food recommendations, among others.

The South Korean tech giant said the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Samsung Food combines and upgrades its food-related applications and functions, already embedded in Samsung kitchen gadgets, reports Yonhap news agency.

“We get to launch this new service, by integrating our food-related solutions that we’ve been building up and offering,” Park Chan-woo, head of Samsung’s Home Internet of Things Business, said at a press briefing in Seoul on Thursday. “Foods take up a significant portion of people’s daily lives.”

Kitchen appliances with AI capabilities are, in fact, nothing new, and are fast evolving with changes in lifestyle where people search for easy recipes online and share their cooking processes on social media.

Samsung and other consumer electronics makers have, for years, introduced smart fridges and ovens, with AI-equipped cameras that scan inside the fridge and inform users what they need to stock up on or what to cook with leftover ingredients.

Samsung Food comes with smarter functions that allow users to skip a step or two when cooking, as Samsung devices will be integrated into the platform and won’t require individual setting processes for cooking.

The company said the new platform is built upon the cooking app Whisk, which Samsung Next Ventures acquired in 2019, and offers social media functions, where people share their cooking processes and stories and exchange recipes, a key element Samsung believes could drive its growth and early adoption rates.

It will launch Samsung Food in 104 nations in eight languages on August 31, and aims to secure 1 million active users by the end of this year, Park said.