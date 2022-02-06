Samsung flagship S22 series to woo Galaxy Note users

New Delhi: Samsung would like to position the upcoming Galaxy S22 series to not only be a super-flagship device to take the ‘S’ series legacy forward but also woo Galaxy Note users, industry experts said on Sunday.

Samsung is set to launch its next premium flagship S22 series on February 9.

According to Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak, Samsung S22 is coming at a very important time when the last two S series were impacted by the Covid pandemic in 2020 and supply chain challenges in 2021.

“It is coming at a time when the Galaxy Fold series is taking off very well and is transitioning from the Note series,” Pathak told IANS.

Samsung last year said that it would not discard its Galaxy Note smartphone series. Such speculation mounted in January after Samsung launched the high-end model of the Galaxy S21 smartphone that supports the stylus.

Pathak said that Samsung would like to position Galaxy S22 series not only to bring in all the flagship features but also best of both worlds “when it comes to attracting Note users and there are rumours that the high-end version of S22 might be aimed at that.

“Additionally, night photography and other camera advancements will be one of the key features to watch out for this time,” he added.

With ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2022′ just days away, Samsung last week showed off the power of its advanced low-light smartphone photography capabilities with an eye-popping 3D billboard campaign in New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.

“The disruptive 3D tiger will burst through digital barriers to showcase how Samsung’s next smartphone lineup is set to help users own the night with new advancements to its low-light smartphone photography technology,” said the company.

Samsung has said that despite a poor demand for smartphones and tablets amid weak seasonality and uncertainties over component supply, it aims to secure solid profitability with a new Galaxy S series.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company is bullish on flagship sales of Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 series.

According to multiple reports, the standard Galaxy S22 will have a 6.1-inch display. The Galaxy S22+, meanwhile, will have a 6.6-inch panel.

Instead of a primary 12MP camera yet again, the S22 and S22+ are both expected to have a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor for the primary camera.

Meanwhile, it’s rumoured that the same 10MP selfie camera will still be in use.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra are expected to carry one of two processors.

Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chip could power the Galaxy S22 series in some regions. Samsung generally uses Snapdragon in the US, but Exynos in many international markets.