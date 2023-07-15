Samsung Galaxy M34 5G goes on sale

The device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th July 2023 1:05 pm IST
Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery in India
Photo: Samsung

New Delhi: Samsung’s latest addition to its Galaxy M series — Galaxy M34 5G went on sale in India starting from Saturday onwards.

BookMyMBBS

As an introductory offer, Galaxy M34 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant with select bank cards.

Available in three colours — Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue — Galaxy M34 5G is available to purchase from the company’s official website and at select online and offline stores.

MS Education Academy

The device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness.

Moreover, it is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset making it fast and super power-efficient.

Also Read
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Offers feature-rich experience at affordable price

The new smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes.

On the front, it houses a 13MP high-resolution front camera.

It also sports Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects to allow customers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

Moreover, it packs a 6000mAh battery and is said to provide battery life that lasts up to two days.

Further, the company said that it will provide four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th July 2023 1:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button