Samsung launches Galaxy A53 5G with 64MP camera in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday launched its new smartphone Galaxy A53 5G in the Indian market.

The smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at Rs 35,999.

“Galaxy A53 5G makes it easier for our consumers to enjoy advanced, innovative mobile experience at great value. With 64MP OIS camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display and 5nm Exynos 1280 processor, Galaxy A53 5G is designed to improve productivity of users while exploring possibilities to pursue their passion without any limits,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

It houses a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the device comes with a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

The Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.