Samsung receives 2 cloud security international standard certifications

San Francisco: Samsung Electronics announced that it has acquired two cloud-related international standard certifications, which confirms its information protection and system operation capabilities.

Samsung Electronics has cleared ‘ISO 27001’ (Information Security Management System) and ‘ISO 27017’ (Cloud Service Information Security Management System) established by ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and certified by British Royal Society of Standards, the company said in a blogpost.

The MX division, which is in charge of mobile devices like smartphones, has attained this certification, proving the superiority of the management system and information security of ‘Private Cloud’, which is run independently for services like terminal software updates.

One of the most recognised certifications in the field of information security, ISO 27001, was created in 1999 and is based on the BSI-defined ‘Information Security Management System (BS7799)’ standard.

“Samsung Electronics spared no efforts by securing cloud technology and strengthening its security capabilities,” said Ahn Gil-joon, vice president, mobile platform center at Samsung Electronics’ MX division.

“We will continue to work hard to make it happen,” he added.

Information protection policy and access control are just two examples of the 133 management requirements that must be achieved in order to receive the certification.

ISO 27017 can be attained only when the cloud service environment and information protection management are created and run by international standards.

“The importance of cloud technology and information protection is increasing in a rapidly growing business environment,” said BSI (British Standards Institution), the world’s first national standard setting institution.

“Through this review, Samsung Electronics’ private cloud system we have confirmed that operational capabilities and security are in line with international standards,” it added.