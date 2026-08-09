Samsung tracks AI adoption to shape future features: Official

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics is closely tracking how consumers are adopting and using artificial intelligence (AI) in their everyday lives, with the company relying on feedback from local markets to shape future AI experiences, a top Samsung official said.

Samsung Electronics Corporate EVP, Head of Customer Experience Office, MX Division, Jay Kim said Samsung’s goal is to make AI work seamlessly in the background, enabling users to complete tasks effortlessly without having to think about the underlying technology.

“We are now focusing on how consumers are adopting AI, reacting to it, and using it. We are getting a lot of feedback from local markets, and we will gradually apply the learnings. I would say that we are in an early stage in terms of understanding how AI actually helps consumers’ lives every day,” Kim said.

South Korean electronics company Samsung first launched Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 device in 2024 and had focused it on three principles — meaningful features, ease of access and safety.

Speaking at a media roundtable in London last month, Kim said the company developed its AI features based on consumer research and in partnership with Google, with Gemini-powered tools such as Circle to Search among the most popular.

Samsung’s own features, including Photo Assist, Creative Studio, Call Assist and Live Translate, have also seen strong adoption.

“We continue to improve the UI-UX (user interface-user experience) so that it (AI adoption) gets easier. AI has to be meaningful, easy to access and definitely safe. Based on this strategic approach, we are constantly improving Galaxy AI features, which has resulted in better adoption,” Kim said.

Samsung has been focusing on developing practical AI applications on its smart devices. As consumer adoption of generative AI continues to evolve, it is focusing on user feedback to ensure AI delivers tangible benefits to users in day-to-day life.

Samsung Southwest Asia CEO and President J B Park had last month said that it will introduce artificial intelligence features developed specifically for Indian consumers in its next Galaxy smartphone, as the company expands the role of its research and development centres in Noida and Bengaluru to build localised AI capabilities for one of its fastest-growing markets.

Samsung’s India R&D teams are studying the persona of Indian consumers and developing AI features suited to benefit local consumers, including an AI-powered bill payment reminder that can identify recurring bills from emails and alert users before due dates.

The initiative is part of Samsung’s strategy to differentiate its AI offerings beyond features already available across smartphone brands by studying the consumer persona.