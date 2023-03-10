Sana Khan reveals getting HUGE offer from Khatron Ke Khiladi

Mumbai: Sana Khan, who quit the showbiz industry in 2020 and married Mufti Anas Saiyad, has now become the preacher of Islam. Before quitting the glamorous world, she turned down various offers. Recently, in an interview with Iqra TV, Sana revealed why she quit the entertainment industry. She also opened up about turning down the offer to appear in the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Sana Khan said that she would have nightmares during the month of Ramadan. She said that she used to see burning, blazing graves in dreams. ”I used to see myself inside it screaming for help. I couldn’t sleep because I was scared. Initially, I thought it was a dream. It kept happening for a week, ten days. That’s when things started taking a U-turn inside me but obviously, I had nobody to talk to. Because when you talk people start judging you. This is what she said two days back and now see she’s dancing. That phase was a very sensitive phase in my life where I wanted to bring those changes.”

She further said, “I knew if I would do that, I would go there, things will change, because shaitan is so powerful and he’s inside. It’s so difficult to fight with him. It’s the most difficult battle, especially when you’re already there and when you see so much money. The greed is never ending. That is when I knew, I know there’s a lot of money involved and I’m getting whatever I’m quoting, but I knew I didn’t want to do it at all. I wanted to save myself.” Watch her complete interview here.

Sana Khan is often seen taking to social media to share pictures and videos with Anas from their vacations. She has also taken up the responsibility of preaching Islam and has performed Hajj and Umrah too. She has launched her own Hijab and make-up brands too. Sana also usually shares tips on her Instagram about making Allah happy and how to recite the Holy Quran.