Sana Khan and Mufti Anas welcomed their baby boy, Saiyad Tariq Jamil on July 5

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 4:14 pm IST
Sana Khan to celebrate Milad un Nabi with son Tariq in Madinah
Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad with son Tariq (Instagram)

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, accompanied by her husband Anas Saiyad and their son Tariq, is set to celebrate Milad un Nabi this year in the holy city of Madinah. Following their recent trip to London, the family embarked on this spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia.

This year, Eid-e-Milad (birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammed) will be celebrated on on September 27 in Saudi Arabia and on September 28 in India, Pakistan and other countries.

Anas Saiyad has been sharing glimpses of their holy trip with their son on Instagram. In one touching video, Anas is seen strolling through Masjid an-Nabawi, holding Tariq’s pram.

The family is set to partake in the Milad un Nabi celebrations in Madinah, and afterward, they are likely to perform their first Umrah with their son.

Sana and Mufti Anas welcomed their baby boy, Saiyad Tariq Jamil on July 5. The couple got married in November 2020.

