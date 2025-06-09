Mumbai: Eid didn’t end on a good note for Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, who is currently battling a ‘grave health condition’. Just hours after sharing warm Eid moments with her family, the actress was rushed to the hospital.

While the exact cause remains undisclosed, it’s being linked to her ongoing autoimmune health struggles.

A photo shared by her close friend, Dr Aashna Kanchwala, from the hospital bed, shows Sana looking visibly weak. Alongside the picture, Aashna wrote, “My strongest Diva… I’m so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger… Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you.”

Sana Makbul took to her Instagram and shared her update by sharing a photo of herself from hospital and wrote, “I am better”.

Earlier this year, Sana had opened up about her battle with autoimmune hepatitis, a liver disease she’s been dealing with since 2020. On Bharti Singh’s podcast, the actress revealed, “A lot of people don’t know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. It’s a condition where my body attacks my liver. I’ve had to make major lifestyle changes, including turning vegan. My health fluctuates often, and I don’t know if it can ever be fully cured.”

Her condition, which resembles actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s myositis, involves internal inflammation, in Sana’s case, affecting the liver. The actress has been on medication, including steroids and suppressants, to manage her symptoms.

On the professional front, she is best known for her roles in Vish and Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, and she has also been a former contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Her fans and friends are now hoping and praying for her speedy recovery.