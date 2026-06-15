Sanchita Ugale’s family breaks down during last rites, fans mourn actress

Mumbai: Television actress Sanchita Ugale’s sudden passing has left her family, fans and the TV industry heartbroken. The young actress, known for her work in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was reportedly found dead at her home in Nalasopara, and police have registered a case as they continue their investigation.

Amid the grief, a video from Sanchita’s last rites surfaced on social media. In the visuals, her family members can be seen breaking down as people gather to pay their final respects. The emotional video has now left fans teary-eyed, with many expressing shock over her untimely demise.

What has made the news even more heartbreaking for fans is that Sanchita had shared a social media post shortly before her death. After the news broke, her last post went viral, with followers remembering her cheerful screen presence and mourning the loss of a young talent gone too soon.

Sanchita was still at the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry, but she had already made a mark through television and other projects. Her sudden demise has left many questions unanswered, while her fans continue to remember her with love and prayers.