Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s new office in Hyderabad, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the rebel filmmaker who carved a position for himself with his intense storytelling and raw emotions, has been making waves in both Telugu and Hindi cinema.

Vanga made his directorial debut with ‘Arjun Reddy’, a Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda. His bold narrative style and Vijay Deverakonda’s powerhouse performance made the film to blockbuster.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took the jump into Bollywood with the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film became a massive blockbuster too. It shattered box office revenue despite the negativity that happened during the release time. Vanga’s uncompromising vision and Shahid’s intense portrayal of the lead character made “Kabir Singh” a blockbuster.

Still from Animal film making

Vanga’s latest venture, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film stormed the box office, rewriting the rules of commercial cinema. Animal not only became the 8th highest-grossing Indian film but also the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of all time.

Sandeep’s Shift In Focus to Tollywood

After conquering Bollywood, Vanga is now turning his steps back to Tollywood. Along with his brother, they own the Bhadrakali Pictures banner, which produced movies like Arjun Reddy and co-produced Kabir Singh and Animal But Vanga’s heart lies in Telugu cinema, and he’s determined to find new talent in the industry.

Recent reports reveal that Vanga has rented office space in Hyderabad, signaling his commitment to Tollywood. His decision to provide opportunities for new-age filmmakers and artists reflects his passion for cinema and his desire to contribute to the industry that launched his career.

His next project promises to be a game-changer. He is teaming up with Baahubali star Prabhas, for a film titled Spirit. Fans are excited and waiting for more updates on this project.