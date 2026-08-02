Sangareddy man’s death: Angry villagers vandalise police station

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Sangareddy district on Saturday, August 1, after a police station was vandalised following the death of a 22-year-old man.

The deceased, Beerappa, was employed at a dhaba in Darkhastupalli and was found hanging from a tree in an alleged case of suicide. According to reports, villagers alleged that the dhaba management and police brought Beerappa’s body down without informing them.

Tension prevailed in Sangareddy district on Saturday, August 1, after a police station was vandalised following the death of a 22-year-old man.



The man, Beerappa, was employed at a dhaba in Darkhastupalli and was found hanging on a tree in an alleged case of suicide. According… pic.twitter.com/p60nMNHV8P — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 2, 2026

A group of villagers thronged the Vatpally Police Station and vandalised it in a fit of rage. The police quelled the protest and registered a case regarding Beerappa’s death. An investigation is underway.

In videos shared on social media, the villagers were heard abusing the police personnel and vandalising the police station.

Siasat.com attempted to connect with the Vatpally Police Station but failed to get a response. This copy will be updated if a response is received.