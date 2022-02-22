Sangh Parivar goons attacked my brother- Hijab petitioner

Udupi: Hazra Shifa, one of the petitioners in the hijab case, has alleged that the Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother on Monday and demanded strict action against the attackers.

Her brother, she said, was targetted as she is fighting for hijab rights.

“My brother was brutally attacked by a mob just because I continue to fight for my hijab, which is my right. Our property was ruined as well. Why? Can’t I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand strict action against the Sangh Parivar goons,” Hazra said.

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, also urged the Udupi police to initiate action against the culprits. “Saif (brother of Shifa) was attacked by a mob of 150 Sangh Parivar goons in Udupi. He was a victim as his sister Hazra Shifa is still fighting for her rights, her hijab. Not only students but families’ lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken,” he stated.

He further stated that the victim is admitted to the hospital in Udupi. “A case has to be filed against the attackers,” he said on social media tagging the DG of Karnataka and Udupi police.

A. H. Almas, another petitioner said, Saif, Hazra Shifa’s brother was brutally attacked by a mob and property was ruined as well. Just because she is standing firmly against injustice and demanding her right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons.

The hijab row has snowballed into a crisis in the state and the matter is being discussed at international levels. The Karnataka High Court has formed a special bench to hear the matter. Presently, the Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi is submitting his arguments before the bench defending the government’s decision on hijab.