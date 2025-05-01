Sania Mirza adds a new luxury Porsche sports car to her garage

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza is one of India’s greatest tennis players. She has won six Grand Slam titles and is loved by fans all over the world. Recently, Sania has been in the news not for tennis, but for her personal life. She confirmed her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2024, who is now married to actress Sana Javed.

Even after this tough time, Sania is staying strong and focusing on her career and her son, Izhaan.

Sania’s Love for Cars

Sania Mirza is not only a tennis star but also someone who enjoys a stylish life. She likes nice clothes, traveling, and staying fit. But one thing she really loves is luxury cars. She often shares photos of her cars on social media. It’s easy to see that she enjoys driving and has great taste in cars. Her lifestyle shows that she has worked hard and now enjoys the rewards.

New Porsche 718 Boxster

Sania recently added a brand-new Porsche 718 Boxster to her collection. The car costs about Rs. 1.6 crore. The official Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi posted on Instagram:

“Performance meets greatness. Congratulations to @mirzasaniar — six-time Grand Slam champion — as she takes the wheel of her new Porsche 718 Boxster. Another milestone. Another drive worth celebrating.”

Sania loves luxury cars and owns many expensive ones. Her car collection includes:

BMW 7-Series

Jaguar XF

Range Rover Evoque

Porsche Cayenne

The total value of her car collection is around Rs. 3 crore. Clearly, she enjoys driving in style.

Even with her personal struggles, Sania is staying focused. She is caring for her son and continuing to inspire young girls across India. Fans admire her strength, grace, and positive attitude.