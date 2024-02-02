Sania Mirza back in Hyderabad, shares photo with her ‘Lifelines’

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been making headlines due to her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Shoaib recently announced his marriage to Sana Javed, confirming the end of his marital journey with Sania, who has been handling the situation with remarkable grace.

Sania’s positive outlook has earned her widespread support from fans in both India and Pakistan. The tennis sensation has been actively sharing uplifting messages on her Instagram, where she enjoys a massive following. Fans are showering love upon her for the way she is navigating this challenging time with dignity.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sania posted a heartwarming picture of herself with her two little ones – Izhaan Mirza Malik and Dua, who is Anam Mirza’s daughter. The photo, taken at her home in Hyderabad, radiates warmth as Sania lovingly embraces the toddlers, captioning it “Lifelines.”

Recently, Sania also showcased her elegance in a series of stunning photos where she donned a pink silk shirt paired with cream trousers. Alongside the pictures, she shared a caption that resonates with optimism: “Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. However, the couple called it quits in November last year.