Sania Mirza drops another hint about divorce on Instagram?

Hyderabad: Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza is in news for quite sometime now for her divorce rumours with husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple got married in a Hyderabadi traditional nikah ceremony in 2010. It is being said that they are leaving separately and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania Mirza has been sharing number of cryptic messages on social media adding more fuel to the divorce speculations. Her latest Instagram post about ‘not losing faith’ is catching eyeballs.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the tennis star posted a photo of herself and wrote, ‘This is not the time to lose faith, this is the time to hold onto it’.

It is not clear whether Sania Mirza wrote the message because she and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered defeat in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open or because of a problem in her relationship with Shoaib Malik.

Sania had a very impressive career in tennis and from 2009 to 2016, she won six Grand Slam doubles titles – three each in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles. She was ranked world no.1 in women’s doubles in 2015.

Sania and Shoaib are currently co-hosting the Mirza-Malik show on Urduflix amid divorce rumours. It is also reported that Sania will announce the divorce news only after the completion of the shooting of the show.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Talking about Shoaib Malik, it seems like he is trying to save his relationship and has not even changed his Instagram and Twitter bio which reads, ”Pro Athlete | Husband to a Superwoman MirzaSania Father to One True Blessing | Business & PR Manager @ArsalanHShah& for Cricket @BigstarRich.” Shoaib Malik was also a part of the gang which gave a surprise party to Sania at home in Dubai after she came back from Australia last month.