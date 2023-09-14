Sania Mirza flaunts pricey, luxurious Rolex watch worth Rs...

Mumbai: Tennis sensation Sania Mirza is known not only for her incredible skills on the court but also for her extravagant lifestyle. With a whopping net worth of over Rs 200 crores, she indulges in the finer things in life, owning luxurious properties, high-end cars to extravagant accessories.

In her latest public appearance at Mumbai airport, all eyes were on Sania Mirza as she flaunted her opulence with a lavish Rolex watch. This exquisite timepiece is reportedly worth Rs 12 lakhs, making it a symbol of her taste for luxury.

Interestingly, she was also spotted wearing the same watch in her latest photos on Instagram. She looked absolutely stunning in a red outfit that she complimented with a gold neckpiece and minimal makeup. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza has been constantly making headlines for her rumoured separation with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Rumours are rife that the relationship between Sania and Shoaib may be on shaky ground, though no official announcement has been made by them. These speculations have gained momentum due to their social media activity and notable absences from various public events.

They got married in 2010 and welcomed a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.