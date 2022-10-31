Sania Mirza gives tour of her home garden in Dubai [Video]

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza, who used to earlier in Palm Jumeirah, recently moved into her new chic abode in Dubai. In her latest interview with Curly Tales, Sania revealed that she and husband Shoaib Malik shifted to their new home in July this year because of their son’s school. Her new villa is located in Al Barsha.

Sania Mirza, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a glimpse of her beautiful home garden. She shared a video giving us a full access of her sprawling outside space that has huge pool, greenery and a play area for her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

“I moved to my villa in Al Barsha recently and I am so happy that I chose Danube Home to design my garden. Danube Home is truly a one-stop-shop for all home needs and my dream garden is a reality thanks to their stunning selection of outdoor furniture, furnishing, kids’ play items, and more,” Sania Mirza captioned her Instagram post. Watch it below.

If you want get a glimpse of the inside spaces of her luxurious home, click on our below story.

Sania Mirza tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2008. They were blessed with a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30, 2018. The little munchkin turned 4, and his loving mommy wished him in the most adorable way. Sharing a set of photos, she wrote, “I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma. It was the best day of my life the day you were born , and you even smiled 🙂 You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn’t be prouder to be your mumma. You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew .. I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever.”

