Sania Mirza nails Hyderabadi slang as she joins ‘Sexy Accent’ challenge, watch

Mumbai: From celebrities to common people, everyone are trying the viral trend ‘sexy accent challenge’. Latest celeb to join the bandwagon is ace tennis star Sania Mirza. And guess what grabbed everyone’s attention? Well, it’s her Hyderabadi slang!

Brut India recently dropped a new video featuring Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza. In the video titled ‘Inside Sania Mirza’s Hyderabad Home’, host Nihal Ranjit can be seen having a fun chat with the Mirza sisters. During the conversation, the host gave them the viral internet challenge and it will definitely leave you in splits. He was seen giving them a few phrases in English and asked them to repeat in Hyderabadi accent.

They begin with ‘Your outfit is lit’. To this Anam replied, ‘Angaar hai aapka outfit’. Sania’s response was something which will make you go ROFL. She said, ‘Kya lightan maarre’. She went on to explain how people in Hyderabad add ‘aan’ to every plural word. Host’s next phrase was, ‘Don’t beat around the bush’. To this the Mirza sisters were quick to reply as they said, ‘Baigan Ke Baatan Nakko Karo’, leaving the host baffled!

Check out the video below:

Sania Mirza has been making headlines ever since she announced her retirement plans from the sport. She revealed her retirement plans in a press conference on Wednesday after her opening-round loss in women’s doubles event at the ongoing Australian Open.

She said, “There are a bunch of reasons for it. It’s not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I’m putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that’s something I have to take into account.”

“My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older,” she said.

Sania Mirza has been the recipient of 2004 Arjuna Award (the second-highest sporting honour in India). Not just this, she has nearly 14 medals to her name, with 6 gold, across three of the biggest sporting events of the world i.e. Afro-Asian Games, Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.