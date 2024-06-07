Sania Mirza on her silent battles, ‘Allah knows difficulties’

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been in the spotlight after making an interesting comment about ‘finding love interest again’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show, hinting that she might consider marriage again.

For the unversed, Sania was previously married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple announced their separation in January this year, following Shoaib’s third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed.

Despite the separation, Sania seems to be battling personal issues deep down. Her Instagram posts often reflect her struggles and positive notes about overcoming difficulties.

On Friday, she shared a quote that read, “I hope you win the way you tell no one about.” A few days ago, she posted, “Allah knows your difficulties. Have Sabr.”

Sania has been receiving immense love and support from fans in India and Pakistan, who admire her strength and grace. Many call her a brave woman and ‘sherni’ for handling the situation so well witthout any fuss.

Sania and Shoaib are co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

No matter what, Sania’s fans continue to show their love and support, hoping she rises like sunshine again.