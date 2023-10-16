Sania Mirza raises concern over killing of children in Israel-Palestine conflict

Hyderabad: Following Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on October 7, various human rights organisationns, countries, celebrities and influential personalities rushed to voice concers about the escalation in tensions.

From Gigi Hadid to Jerry Seinfeld and Malala Yousafzai, various celebrities speak out on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the latest to join them is former tennis star Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza while raising her concern over the killings said that we should care about the human life in Gaza like we do in Israel. Sharing the quote of popular American journalist Nicholas Donabet Kristof on her Instagram stories, she expressed her support for innocent children who are becoming victims of war for no reason.

Sania Mirza’s Instagram post reads an excerpt from the New York Times Op-ed which is written by columnist Nicholas Kristof and it reads, ”If we owe a moral responsibility to Israeli children, then we owe the same moral responsibility to Palestinian children. Their lives have equal weight. If you care about human life only in Israel or only in Gaza, then you don’t actually care about human life.”

Earlier another popular sportsperson and Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan expressed solidarity with Gaza and her dedicated his match winning performance to people of Gaza strip after Pakisatan beat SriLanka.

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼



Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.



Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

It is relevant to mention here that Palestinian militant group Hamas launched ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ operation against Israel and infiltrated through land, air, and sea, in response to repeated storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence against Palestinians.