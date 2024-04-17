Sania Mirza set to share screen with Kapil Sharma, deets inside

Mumbai: There is a lot of buzz surrounding the hit comedy and celebrity chat show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Hosted by the popular Kapil Sharma, the show has been gaining immense popularity on Netflix and it marked the return of Sunil Grover.

Joined by a star-studded cast including Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma’s show has already welcomed a slew of celebrity guests. From Ranbir Kapoor to Diljit Dosanjh, the show has seen some of the biggest names in the industry grace its stage.

And now, it seems like one of the upcoming episodes of The Great India Kapil Show is set to feature none other than Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Yes, you read that right!

Sania took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer fans a glimpse into her recent activities, with one photo hinting at her presence on the sets of “The Great Indian Kapil Show.” Donning a striking red outfit, Sania was spotted sitting on the sofa and a cushion bearing Netflix’s iconic ‘N’ symbol can also be spotted in behind her.

While fans eagerly await the episode featuring Sania Mirza, there has been no official announcement from the show’s makers yet.

If the speculation holds true, this would mark Sania’s first television appearance since her official divorce announcement with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik earlier this year.

As anticipation mounts for Sania’s appearance on the show, fans can’t wait to see the tennis star bring her charm and wit to the laughter-filled episodes of “The Great Indian Kapil Show.”