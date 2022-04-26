Sania Mirza shares cute photo of son Izhaan offering Namaz

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and on October 30, 2018, the couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik into their lives. The 3-year-old little munchkin is one of the most favourite star kids among netizens.

Mommy Sania Mirza captures all the special moments of her little one and cherishes every firsts of his life. She keeps sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby boy on her Instagram handle.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories another adorable photo of Izhaan and it is just too cute to handle. In the pictures, Izzy can be seen offering namaz with his uncle and Anam Mirza’s husband Mohammed Asad. Anam too posted the same photo and wrote, ‘Cutest Mashallah’ with a heart emoji.

Sania Mirza is currently in Hyderabad. She was recently spotted inaugurating the city’s biggest Ramzan expo ‘Daawat-E-Ramzaan’ which has been organised by her sister Anam. The ongoing mini-exhibition which will be coming to an end on May 2 is happening at The Vintage Palace in Attapur.