Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik patch-up? Watch viral video here

Dubai: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently bid farewell to the Grand Slam with teary eyes. After announcing her retirement, she fled back to her Dubai home. Just after reaching home, she was given a surprise welcome by her family members and friends.

The tennis star is seen excited after meeting friends and family members who were waiting for her arrival in Dubai. Sharing a video and photograph on her Instagram, Sania wrote, ”When you come home to this and realize you have the best friends and family in the world .My Dubai Fam .Thank you guys. Ps : For a change I was actually surprised.”

In the clip, Mirza is seen entering her house with her son. Just after she opens the door, she is greeted by her friends and family members. Sania hugs every person there. Sania’s husband Shoaib Malik was also present in the house and the tennis star too hugged him. The hug between the couple grabbed the attention of social media users and netizens flooded the comments section with their opinions about the couple.

Shoaib Malik is seen with a bouquet of flowers to welcome his wife. He is also heard saying, “Welcome home,” in the video.

It is rumoured that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are co-parenting their son Izhaan Malik. According to the rumours both Sania and Malik live separately. Malik earlier wished Sania her birthday and also wrote a heartfelt post after his wife announced her retirement from tennis.

The cricketer wrote, “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career.”

It seems that Shoaib Malik is trying to save the relationship. Sania who earlier used to ignore Shoaib completely reacted to her husband’s congratulatory post. Now, the hug between the two is indicating that Sania may reunite with her husband soon. Currently, the couple is hosting the Mirza-Malik show together.