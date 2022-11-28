Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to officially announce divorce after…

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately for her alleged divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Rumors have it that the two are separated and not staying together for a long time now. A few rumors also claimed that Shoaib cheated on Sania with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. However, there is no official word on it yet.

Fresh reports that have emerged online suggest the reason why Sania and Shoaib haven’t announced their separation officially yet. It is said that the two have been delaying their divorce because of their work commitments as a couple. One of them is ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ and as per the contract they are not supposed to reveal this sensitive information, reports said. The two will be able to make an official announcement of their divorce only after the show’s completion.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Sania Mirza has been constantly sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram leaving the fans and media confused and leading them to believe that all is well between them. A couple of days ago, she shared an emotional poem about learning to “give yourself a break” when “heart at its heaviest”, sparking the divorce buzz.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis ace posted the poem on her statues saying, “You are human, made of light and dark. love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest.”

Her other post was about ‘new beginnings and it read, “And the morning light is a message from Allah. Telling you that you still have a chance for new beginnings.”

Fans are still waiting for confirmation from Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.