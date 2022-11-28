Fan asks Ayesha Omar about her marriage with Shoaib Malik, see her reply

Hyderabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is being accused of cheating on his wife Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Speculations are rife that the two got close while shooting for a TV show.

Many fans have been furious and got to the comments section of Ayesha’s Instagram posts and abused her for allegedly ruining the sports couple’s marriage. The Pakistani actress was initially very quiet and ignored the hate she was receiving on social media. But, a viral screenshot that surfaced on the internet shows Ayesha replying to the troll.

When a fan asked Ayesha if she is getting married to Shoaib, the actress replied saying, “He is happily married and I respect the couple. I and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers, these types of relationships also exist in the world.”

Ayesha Omar has a beautiful response for a commenter asking if she's getting married to Shoaib Malik 👏🏻 #AyeshaOmar #SaniaMirza #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/JpI2PtkTzC — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) November 8, 2021

According to reports, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are already living separately and co-parenting their son Izhaan. They got married in 2009 and since then they have been living in Dubai. There is no official confirmation from the couple about their divorce.