Sania Mirza to meet her Hyderabadi fans at Daawat-e-Ramzan tonight

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza is all set to come to Hyderabad to visit her sister Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzan event. The tennis star enjoys a huge fan following in Hyderabad and will be back in her city tonight i.e 10th of April. The hosts of the event of Daawat-e-Ramzan informed on their Instagram handle that the tennis star will arrive in the city and will meet her fans at King Palace in Gudi Malkapur on Monday night.

The hosts of the event also informed that Congress leader and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin will also attend the event. Fans of these two popular sports personalities of Hyderabad are excited to meet them and it is predicted that the event will witness a huge rush tonight.

Recently, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor inaugurated the expo and scores of people attended the event.