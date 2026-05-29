Mumbai: Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) 2026 was celebrated by Muslims across the world on May 27 and May 28 with prayers, family gatherings, delicious feasts and festive spirit. Like every year, celebrities from India and Pakistan also joined the celebrations with great enthusiasm and gave fans a glimpse into their special moments through social media posts.

From traditional outfits to heartwarming family photos, Eid pictures shared by stars quickly went viral online, with fans showering love on their festive looks and celebrations.

Former tennis star Sania Mirza celebrated Eid with her son in Dubai. Known for her elegant fashion choices, Sania once again impressed fans with her graceful ethnic look and her Eid photos received huge appreciation on social media.

Several other Indian celebrities including Munawar Faruqui, Farrhana Bhatt, Aly Goni and many more also shared pictures from their Bakrid celebrations. Fans especially loved seeing stars enjoying family time, festive meals and traditional outfits during the occasion.

Farrhana Bhatt, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, celebrated Eid in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite being away from home, the actress made sure to embrace the festive spirit and shared photos from her celebrations abroad.

Meanwhile, Pakistani celebrities once again grabbed attention with their stunning Eid fashion game on Instagram. Popular stars including Maya Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Saboor Aly and Iqra Aziz impressed fans with their glamorous festive looks and traditional outfits, making social media shine with Eid fashion inspiration.

Pakistani actress Sara Khan, who recently welcomed her second baby girl, also shared adorable family pictures on Eid. Fans were delighted to see heartwarming moments featuring the actress, her newborn daughter and family celebrations.

As Eid celebrations continue across the globe, more celebrity photos and festive moments are making their way online. From beautiful traditional outfits to emotional family memories, stars from both India and Pakistan truly added extra sparkle to Bakrid 2026 celebrations.

Eid Mubarak once again to everyone celebrating!