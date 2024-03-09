Sania Mirza’s new pics from her Hyderabad home are ‘too royal’!

Despite the personal challenges, Sania has chosen to radiate positivity and share empowering messages on her social media platform

'Too royal': Sania Mirza's new pics from her Hyderabad home
Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been captivating her Instagram followers with a display of strength and grace following her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Despite the personal challenges, Sania has chosen to radiate positivity and share empowering messages on her social media platform.

In a recent series of Instagram photos that she clicked at her Hyderabad home, Sania exudes royalty in a traditional light olive-coloured dress, complemented by heavy earrings and bold makeup.

Sania captioned the photos, “Royally obsessed,” showcasing her confidence and elegance.

The pictures garnered thousands of likes and comments, with even Farah Khan expressing curiosity, asking, “Where r u going all dressed up so nicely?”

In another post, she shared a series of sun-kissed pictures and wrote, “Chasing that golden hour.”

News about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce broke earlier this year. In response, Sania’s team and family released a statement that read: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

Through it all, Sania Mirza continues to inspire with her resilience and dignity.

