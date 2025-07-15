Hyderabad: In the last few years, many famous people in India, especially in sports, have gone through divorces. These athletes, once seen as having perfect personal lives, are now openly sharing the end of their marriages with fans. Divorce is no longer seen as something to hide. From cricket to badminton, many sports stars have had to face tough choices in their personal lives.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s Divorce

One of the most shocking breakups in Indian sports recently is that of Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. The badminton stars got married in 2018 after many years of training together. On July 14, 2025, Saina posted on social media that they are now parting ways.

She wrote: “Life takes us in different directions. We are choosing peace, growth, and healing.”

Fans were surprised, as the couple always seemed strong. Their decision shows that even strong relationships can change over time.

List of Indian Sports Stars Who Got Divorced

Here are other Indian athletes who went through divorces and the reasons behind them:

1. Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik

Divorced in 2024 after 14 years of marriage. Malik later married actress Sana Javed.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma

Separated in 2022, divorced in 2025. They had been living apart for a while.

3. Shikhar Dhawan & Aesha Mukherjee

Married in 2012, divorced in 2023. The court said Dhawan faced mental cruelty.

4. Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Despite a grand wedding in 2023, they separated in 2024.

5. Dinesh Karthik & Nikita Vanjara

Divorced in 2012 after reports of her closeness with cricketer Murali Vijay. Karthik later married Dipika Pallikal.

6. Mohammed Shami & Hasin Jahan

Separated in 2018 after serious issues like domestic violence and cheating. Legal matters are still ongoing.

7. Mary Kom & Onkholer (Onler) Kom

Recently confirmed her divorce after many years of marriage. She clarified that they separated with mutual respect.

8. Mohammad Azharuddin & Sangeeta Bijlani

The former Indian cricket captain divorced actress Sangeeta Bijlani after several years of marriage. Before that, he also divorced his first wife Naureen.

These stories show that even famous athletes face struggles in their personal lives. Being in the public eye, busy schedules, and pressure can affect relationships. Divorce, while painful, is often a step towards peace and growth.