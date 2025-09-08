Hyderabad: Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood’s most popular actors, has lived a life full of stardom, rumours, gossips, and controversies. Son of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay has often been in the news not just for his films but also for his turbulent personal life. While fans admire him for blockbusters like Munna Bhai MBBS and Vaastav, his journey also includes a dark chapter behind bars.

The Jail Sentence

In 2007, a TADA court sentenced him for illegally possessing arms linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. The Supreme Court upheld the decision in 2013, after which Sanjay surrendered and was sent to Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail. He served from 2013 to 2016, with a remission for good conduct. Prison life was tough, but Dutt found unusual ways to survive it.

A Candid Confession on Kapil’s Show

Recently, Sanjay appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his close friend Suniel Shetty. For the first time in years, he candidly spoke about how he spent his time inside jail. He revealed that he earned wages by making chairs and paper bags.

“I earned wages there. Whether I made chairs or paper bags, I got paid. Then I even started a radio station, called Radio YCP. It used to be play only inside the jail. I got paid for that as well. I did the radio program. We had topics to talk about, and we also did some comedy. Three or four other prisoners would write the script for the program.”

Dutt also remembered the time when a double murder convict shaved his beard.

He shared, “I remember I had a full beard and the superintendent told me to get a shave. He sent a guy. His name was Mishra ji. As he pulled out his razor, I asked him how long has he been in the jail. He told me he was in the jail for 15 years.

“By this time, his razor had reached my neck. I asked him for what crime is he inside the jail, and he answered ‘double murder.’ I immediately held his hand and stopped him. So, a double murder convict had a razor in his hand, that’s just an ordinary day in jail.”

Despite everything, Sanjay maintains he has no regrets in life except for losing his parents too soon. After walking out of jail in 2016, he has continued acting and remains a much-loved star.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff and Sonam Bajwa. He will next be seen in Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh, adding yet another big project to his filmography.