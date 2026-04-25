Sanjay Dutt’s return as Ballu: Subhash Ghai calls it a big challenge

Mumbai: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who helmed the 1993 film “Khalnayak”, has heaped praise Sanjay Dutt for bringing back the action crime movie and said that playing the iconic character of Ballu Balram is a “bigger challenge” for the Bollywood star and he’s sure he will prove it again.

It was on Friday, when Sanjay announced that Khalnayak Returns will be a ‘fresh interpretation’ of the 1993 original, which also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Subhash, who directed the original film, first shared the poster of the upcoming movie and wrote: “We all at mukta arts ltd are happy to see that dear sanjoo is back with #KHALNAYAK RETURNS with an impactful teaser shown to media yesterday with all ovation.”

“Playing iconic character of Ballu Balram is a bigger challenge for sanjay dutt n I m sure he will prove it again. My all blessings to him n his team all over,” he added.

Khal Nayak also stars Anupam Kher and Rakhee Gulzar. The film’s plot follows two police officers, Ram and Ganga, as they attempt to apprehend escaped criminal Ballu.

Sanjay has acquired the rights to his film ‘Khal Nayak’ and called it a long-cherished dream to revive the film’s legacy.

Talking about the collaboration, Sanjay on Friday said in a statement: “‘Khal Nayak’ is a film that is close to my heart and even today it’s remembered with fondness. It’s been a long-cherished dream of mine to be able to revive this film and hence we have legally acquired the rights for it.”

She thanked Ghai and the team of Mukta Arts for entrusting him with this legacy.

“With Jyoti on board and Jio Studios presenting the film and partners like my dear sister Aksha, we are looking forward to creating something truly special for both longtime fans and a new generation”.