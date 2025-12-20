Sanjay Raut meets Raj Thackeray amid Mumbai civic polls alliance talks

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th December 2025 8:38 pm IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray as the two parties are discussing seat-sharing for the January 15 civic elections in Mumbai.

This was Raut’s second visit to `Shivtirth’, Raj Thackeray’s residence in Dadar, in the last three days.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are slated to take place on January 15.

“Mubarak

On Friday, MNS leader Nitin Sardesai had said that the alliance talks between the two parties, led by cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, were in final stages, but it was difficult to say when the alliance would be officially announced.

