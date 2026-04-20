Sanju Rathod on new track with Isha Malviya: Fun, rooted, instantly catchy

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Sanju Rathod, who is known for viral hits like ‘Gulabi Sadi’ and ‘Shaky’, has released his new track ‘Bangles’ featuring Isha Malviya. The song marks his reunion with Isha after ‘Shaky’. With the new track, Sanju takes the Marathi Pop wave genre to new heights.

The song blends reggae influences with Marathi folk sonics, creating a sound that feels both fresh and rooted. It takes audiences back to Sanju’s signature style, with a vibrant, cross-cultural sound and a visually engaging world built around a playful love story.

Talking about the song, Sanju Rathod said, “With ‘Bangles’, I wanted to create something fun, rooted, and instantly catchy. Reuniting with Isha Malviya brought back that magic we’ve shared before. Collaborating with the incredible duo Piyush-Shazia added a whole new energy to the project”.

The music video of the song is set in the imaginative Cool Wadi, the video blends rustic charm with a modern, stylized twist, capturing the soul of rural India while transforming into a hyper-urban universe. With its instantly catchy hook and feel-good vibe, “Bangles” is poised to strike a chord with audiences.

The music video takes things a notch higher, with direction and choreography by the talented duo Piyush-Shazia, and music produced by Gaurav Rathod.

Sanju Rathod gained recognition with his viral 2024 hit ‘Gulabi Sadi’, followed by popular tracks like ‘Shaky’, ‘Kali Bindi’ and ‘Sundari’. His music fuses traditional Marathi folk with contemporary pop, Afrobeats, and indie sounds. Sanju’s song with Isha titled ‘Shaky Shaky’ topped YouTube’s Top 100 Music Videos Global chart. It also garnered over 100 million views and 3.4 million Instagram reels.

Talking about Isha, she has made her big screen debut with the Punjabi romantic drama “Ishqa’n De Lekhe”, directed by Manvir Brar. The film also stars Gurnam Bhullar.

The film follows a charismatic student leader Samar sweeps reserved Jasneet off her feet, but campus politics and jealousy fuel a devastating misunderstanding. When she believes he’s betrayed her, tragedy strikes before he can set things right.

It was in 2021 that Isha made her acting debut with the television show ‘Udaariyaan’, where she played the character of Jasmine. The show was received well by the audience.