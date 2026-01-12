Sankranthi cheer cut short as Chinese manja poses deadly threat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sankranthi is around the corner, but for many Hyderabadis, safety concerns have dampened festivities, as kites smeared with Chinese manja soar high, posing a threat to all forms of life.

Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned it in 2017 under the Environment (Protection) Act, the act remains largely on paper as this dangerous nylon thread continues to be used extensively, fatally injuring birds, animals and humans.

This year, the Hyderabad City Police seized bobbins worth Rs 1.54 crore and have stepped up enforcement to clamp down sales, but in certain grey markets, it is being sold for Rs 2,500 per bobbin.

The traditional manja is prepared using a mixture of gum, glass and rice in Dhoolpet, Mangalhat and Dabeerpura. It is available in various bright colours like green, black, orange, purple, dual colour, and rainbow colours.

Even at Rs 300 per bobbin, traditional manja fails to compete as nylon dominates Sankranthi skies.

Children, as always, are spoiled for choice. There are kites featuring popular cartoon characters like Chota Bheem, Spiderman and Mickey Mouse. Film buffs can pick kites adorned with images of their favourite movie stars. Then come the novelty designs – kites shaped like eagles, butterflies, Barbie dolls and a variety of abstract forms. The sheer diversity reflects how deeply kite flying is woven into the cultural fabric of the city.

The competition has increased to such an extent that traditional kite-string makers have gradually drifted away due to low demand. In the Dabeerpura and Dhoolpet areas, around 100 families were engaged in this trade for several decades.

“Only a few families are into this. Many left the trade due to limited orders and poor returns. Shopkeepers are not ready to increase their charges. We are paid between Rs 50 and Rs 70 for converting a plain thread bundle of 2,000 metres into manja. How can this paltry sum be sufficient in these times?” asks Jahangir Ali, a traditional kite-string maker.

The machine-made manja variety (not nylon or synthetic) is manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and is more popularly sold as ‘Bareilly manja’. It is sourced from the manufacturers through parcel service to the city. The razor-sharp variety of Chinese manja or nylon string is sourced from Delhi and Haryana, though selling it is illegal.

Safety tips

Opt for cotton or synthetic strings instead of glass-coated ones to minimise the risk of injuries and fatalities.

Always wear gloves, neck guards, and a full-face helmet to protect against cuts and abrasions.

Avoid flying kites near busy roads, electrical wires, or crowded neighbourhoods.

If you have children flying kites, ensure they are supervised closely to prevent accidents.

After the festival, responsibly collect and dispose of leftover strings to protect wildlife.

By following these safety tips, you can enjoy the kite flying festivities while keeping yourself and others safe. Remember, safety is the key to a fun and injury-free experience during Sankranthi.