Sankranthiki Vasthunnam hits OTT with a shorter runtime!

Hyderabad: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, is now available on ZEE5 from March 1, 2025. The film was a huge hit in theaters, earning Rs. 300 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs. 54 crore. It became one of the biggest Telugu films of the year.

OTT and TV Premiere at the Same Time

The film created a new trend by releasing on both TV (Zee Telugu) and OTT (ZEE5) at the same time. ZEE5 bought the digital rights for Rs. 30 crore, the highest ever for a Venkatesh film. This shows how important streaming services are for Telugu cinema.

After a RECORD BREAKING THEATRICAL RUN, #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam is now set to steal your hearts on the small screen 💥#SankranthikiVasthunam Streaming now in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi only on @ZEE5Telugu ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/SJLy1FTNdi… pic.twitter.com/563nUAdNU7 — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 1, 2025

Shorter Version on OTT

Fans were surprised to see that the OTT version is shorter. The original movie was 2 hours and 24 minutes, but the ZEE5 version is 2 hours and 16 minutes. Around 8 minutes of scenes were removed, disappointing some fans who expected extra comedy scenes.

A Perfect Family Entertainer

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film mixes action, comedy, and drama. Venkatesh plays Yadagiri Damodhar Raju (YD Raju), a retired police officer. His ex-girlfriend Meenu (Meenakshi Chaudhary), now an ACP, asks for his help in a kidnapping case. This brings trouble into his peaceful life with his wife (Aishwarya Rajesh), leading to fun and drama.

Music and Cast Shine

Bheems Ceciroleo’s music, especially Godari Gattu Paina, became a hit. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s performances were praised, boosting their careers.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam proves that family-friendly movies with good comedy and action can succeed both in theaters and on streaming platforms. The film is now available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on ZEE5. Watch it with your family and enjoy the fun!