‘Sar than than bajra bhook se’: Tabu’s Hyderabadi slang is unmissable [Video]

Mumbai: The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw Bollywood diva Tabu proudly showcasing her Hyderabadi roots, engaging in delightful banter with contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey. The episode featured Tabu interacting with housemates, playing games with rewards like pani puri and vada pav.

During a playful exchange, Arun expressed gratitude for the delicious food, humorously saying, “Gareebon ki dua lagri aapku. Muh ku aara ich nai tha yeh khana hamaku.” Tabu, with her signature wit, replied, “Muh sukh jaara, sar thann thann bajra bhook se, hao Arun?”

The banter continued as Arun cheekily commented Hyderabadi slang, leaving Tabu and the housemates in splits. He said, “Zabaan poora lapp lapp maarleri. Yeh toh khaana hai khaali sukka khaana khaare idar. Aaj aap Bigg Boss mein aaye aapki wajah se itna khaana milra aapka bhot bhot shukriya..”

Well, the episode was all things Hyderabadi.

When Salman Khan asked Tabu about her favourite contestant in the house, she said that she likes Vicky Jain a lot. She also said that she likes Arun Mashetty as he, like her, hails from Hyderabad.

Tabu’s connection with Hyderabad runs deep, having spent her childhood and early teenage years in the City of Nizams. Sources reveal that the actress resided with her maternal grandparents in Mallepally and went to St. Ann’s High School in Vijayanagar Colony. The episode was a delightful blend of entertainment and Hyderabadi charm, leaving fans and viewers smiling.