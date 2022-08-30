Sara Ali Khan dating THIS cricketer? Couple’s video goes viral

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that actress Sara Ali Khan is currently dating cricketer Shubman Gill. Their relationship rumours sparked after a video of the duo enjoying dinner date at a restaurant Mumbai surfaced online.

The short clip, that is being widely shared on Twitter, shows a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’, followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with the cricketer at the eatery. Watch the video below.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Both Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are yet to react to the rumours. Meanwhile, check out how netizens are reacting to the video.

Earlier, it was reported that Shubman was dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Their break-up rumours went viral recently after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Sara, on the other hand, had been romantically linked with several Bollywood actors including late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aryan.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped filming director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film, starring Vicky Kaushal. Sara also has another project ‘Gaslight’, which features Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.