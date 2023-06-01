Sara Ali Khan defends visiting Hindu temple, ‘Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se…’

Mumbai: Born to a Hindu mother Amrita Singh, and a Muslim father Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan grew up in a religiously secular environment. The actress is extremely active on Instagram where she regularly shares the ongoings of her life, from her shayaris to the trips she takes with her contemporary and friend Janhvi Kapoor to religious destinations like Kedarnath.

Sara is often trolled by netizens for various reasons. Recently her relationship with cricketer Shubhman Gill led her to become the target of trolling by people.

The Atrangi Re actress is again under fire and is getting trolled by netizens for her recent visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. The actress posted the photos of her visit on 31st May on her social media. The photos received mixed reviews from the audience. While some of the social media users praised her for being secular, others trolled her for visiting a Hindu place of worship being a Muslim.

During one of the promotional events of her upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Backhe, Sara Ali Khan opened up about the backlash she receives. She said, “Honestly, main yeh keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungi…main apne kaam ko bahut seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, aap logon ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage… toh mujhe bura lagega (Honestly, I have said this before and will repeat myself. I work for the public, and if they don’t like anything, then I will feel bad).”

“Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bolna hai, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki urja achchi lagni chahiye…main urja mein maanyata rakhti hoon (My personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. For me, the energy of a place is important…I believe in energy).” the actress expressed further.

Like many of the Bollywood stars and their kids, Sara grew up in a secular environment and is seen visiting different places of worship. The actress believes in interacting with her audience and hence keeps her fans updated through social media. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie alongside her co-star Vicky Kaushal who supported her statement by saying that the internet is a free space and it caters to different opinions based on individuals.