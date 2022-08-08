Sara Ali Khan & her love for Hyderabad’s Laad Bazaar

Hyderabad and shopping go hand in hand. Our beloved town has many street markets like no other city. ‘Laad Bazaar‘ is one among them. The market, which dates back to the period of Qutb Shahis and the Nizams, is located in Charminar. The lanes, which packed with bangles stores, are thronged by shopping sprees everyday. The lively vibe is something that attracts the huge crowd and one cannot deny the fact that it is one of the most favorite spots among shopaholics of Hyderabad including celebrities. Pataudi girl Sara Ali Khan is no exception.

Sara was shooting for her film Simmba with Ranveer Singh at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in 2018. She took off some time from her hectic shoot and stepped out with mommy Amrita Singh for some local shopping to Laad Bazaar. Leaving aside the comforts of malls or plush shopping arcades, Sara chose to enjoy and indulge herself in the glittery street.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at Laad Bazaar (Image Source: Twitter)

And now, as we are speaking about Laad Bazaar, which is also known as ‘Choodi Bazaar, let’s have a look at Sara’s love for bangles that she carries with her traditional looks.

Rare that spot Sara Ali Khan in a desi outfit and she is not wearing matching bangles with the look. The actress once took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her home that had all her awards in one corner. In the background, we see a wall full of bangles and this show Sara is just obsessed with ‘Choodiyan’. Have a look at a few pictures below.

Speaking more about, Laad Bazar, the market is also popularly known as Choodi Bazar and is counted as one of the biggest bangle markets in the country. It offers a variety of it is popular lac bangles, pearls, Hyderabadi traditional jewellery, silverware products, variety of fabrics, perfumes and much more.