Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s pics from their Switzerland vacay

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is not just enjoying the snow-capped beauty of Switzerland but also playing the perfect sister as she turns photographer for her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The sibling duo, known for their strong bond and playful camaraderie, are currently vacationing in the Alps, and Sara has been capturing picture-perfect moments of Ibrahim. The ‘Simmba’ actress turned into an in-house photographer for her younger brother, capturing candid and stylish moments of Ibrahim against the breathtaking Swiss backdrop.

On Sunday, Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle and shared a few images of himself. In the first photo, he is seen sitting in a restaurant, striking a straight pose. In the next, Sara and Ibrahim are seen sitting together, with the actress capturing the beautiful view on her phone. The last image shows Saif Ali Khan’s son standing and posing for the camera.

Ibrahim tagged the location as Interlaken, Switzerland. The brother-daughter duo shares a close bond, often delighting fans with glimpses of their playful moments on social media, showcasing the warmth and strength of their sibling connection.

Last month, Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt birthday note for her baby brother, along with a sweet shout-out for his Bollywood debut. She shared a video of Ibrahim inside the theatre, capturing a special moment from the special screening of his debut film, “Nadaaniyan.”

For the caption, the actress wrote, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies this is just the beginning…”

Amid the mixed reactions to “Nadaaniyan,” Sara even stood firmly by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s side. Sharing a heartfelt video of the debutant on social media, she sent him a clear message of love and encouragement:

Re-sharing the music video of Trikit Dhoom from the film on her Instagram Stories, Sara had written, “Brother, when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never).”