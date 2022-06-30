Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar not allowed to enter cafe in London [Video]

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her stay in London. The star, who is an avid social media user, actively treats her fans with her everyday glimpses of her life through her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, the Atrangi Re actress shared a short video featuring Karan Johar from London. The video shows how they were turned away from the restaurant in the city.

In the clip, Karan Johar is seen asking the staff if any reservation is booked under the name Alia Bhatt. To which the staff responds “No booking at the moment, sir.” Karan reconfirms by saying “No booking in her name for four people?” The person denies it and heads back to work.

In the same video, Karan is seen a bit embarrassed and laughs when Sara Ali Khan jokes with him and say, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye. Her caption reads, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.” Watch her video here.

Lately, many Bollywood biggies like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan were spotted in London. On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan was clicked with designer Manish Malhotra as the designer himself shared a picture with the star on his photo-sharing app.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. She is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Gaslight in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey.