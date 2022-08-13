Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar to collaborate? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying massive popularity even before coming into the film industry because of being a star kid and ever since she started her career with Kedarnath in 2018, there has been no looking back for her. Despite having a small career, she has been winning millions of hearts with her acting prowess and graceful looks.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan appeared on the coveted chat show Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor, and ever since then, fans have been hoping to see her work with ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

Well, looks like their wish is finally coming true as Karan confirmed collaborating with Sara. But wait! There’s more. The Atrangi Re actress has not one but two back-to-back films with Karan Johar.

Yes, you read that right! In a recent interview with Siddharth Khanna, while playing a game of predicting the future of Bollywood star kids, Karan reveals that he has two films with Sara Ali Khan. He said, “Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I’m producing, which is gonna be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there’s one more film that she will do for us, for which I’m also very excited. That’s her future related to me. I don’t know anything else that’s happening in her personal life.”

Earlier reports suggested that Sara is currently doing a historical film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. She will be playing the lead role in the film which will be directed by Kannan Iyer.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has completed her shoot for Laxman Utekar’s next which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. She also has Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ starring Vikrant Massey in the pipeline.