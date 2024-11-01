Sara Ali Khan shares ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ moment with Ibrahim

Mumbai: On Friday, Sara Ali Khan delighted her fans by sharing stunning photos with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, showcasing their sibling bond.

Unleashing her poetic talent, Sara lived her ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ moment with her brother jaan. She took to her Instagram handle to post her pictures with Ibrahim and wrote in the caption, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. With my Brother Jaan, it’s always fun. Kabhi laughter & sometimes he’ll scold. And Appa Jaan will do as she’s told.” In the vibrant pictures, the ‘Kedarnath’ star looks radiant in a beautiful yellow suit, while Ibrahim sports a black outfit teamed with a shimmery blue jacket.

These candid clicks capture Sara and Ibrahim’s moments of laughter and teasing. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim share a close bond of friendship and are often seen setting major sibling goals. Whether it’s their heartwarming social media photos or appearances at star-studded parties, the brother-sister duo never fails to steal the limelight with their strong camaraderie.

Fans could not help but gush over Sara’s latest photos. One said, “Definitely Tom and Jerry vibes.” Another wrote, “The cutest siblings.” A third user commented, “Saif and Amrita version 2.0.” Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first wife, Amrita Singh. Khan later tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, and the couple has two sons: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress had previously posted a video from Manali, where she was seen enjoying Punjabi food—missi roti with dal fry, aloo methi, and paneer bhurji. The post, showcasing her love for food, was captioned, “Happy Diwali! Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss, and health—which for me is basically good food. So don’t be rude. Just give me my food. Thank you kindly; don’t intrude.”

On the work front, Sara has been busy shooting for Aakash Kaushik’s upcoming untitled project. The film, which marks Kaushik’s directorial debut, is being touted as a spy comedy.