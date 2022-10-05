Sara Ali Khan to play freedom fighter in OTT film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

"Ae Watan Mere Watan" is a thriller drama inspired by true events. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 5th October 2022 11:45 am IST
Sara Ali Khan to play freedom fighter in OTT film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
Sara Ali Khan in OTT film

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the streaming movie “Atrangi Re”, will be headlining another streaming movie titled “Ae Watan Mere Watan”. The film is set to go on floors this month.

The revelation was made by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is the Prime Video Bae. In his signature, inimitable style, Varun revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

Also Read
Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul all set to enter Bigg Boss 16

“Ae Watan Mere Watan” is a thriller drama inspired by true events. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

MS Education Academy

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Iyer. The film will be released directly on OTT platform Prime Video.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button