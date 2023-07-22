Sara Ali Khan’s reply to trolls attacking her over religious pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has garnered admiration from fans and critics alike for her eclectic performances on the silver screen. Beyond her on-screen persona, she has also captured hearts with her deeply rooted sense of secularism and devotion to spirituality.

Known for her frequent visits to various holy places across India, Sara’s commitment to embracing diverse religious experiences has earned her widespread praise from her fans. From Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, Sara’s journey of exploration and faith has touched the souls of many.

However, amid the love and appreciation, the actress has had to face the brunt of online negativity and attacks too. In her latest interview, Sara candidly shared how she deals with this unwarranted noise, gracefully canceling out the negativity on social media.

Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Speaking to ETimes, the Kedarnath actress said, “I hear everything, but listen to only what’s constructive, if people don’t like my work that’s a problem. So any inputs regarding my work I listen to, but comments made on my personal life and beliefs are always ignored by me.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has thriller-drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline.