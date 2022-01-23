Sara Ali Khan’s Sunday morning started with a scary bang

Published: 23rd January 2022
Mumbai: Looks like actor Sara Ali Khan’s Sunday morning didn’t turn out very Chaka Chak.

The actor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal, took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into her Sunday morning.

Uploaded on her Instagram Story, the video looks pretty routine-like wherein Sara can be seen getting ready with her make-up artist and asking for a nariyal-paani (coconut water). Suddenly, a light bulb explodes and the video crashes, capturing the shocked and scared actor.

Meanwhile, her co-star Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram Stories are flooded with videos and pictures of sneaking time out to play cricket on the sets of the project.

