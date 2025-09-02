Sara Tendulkar trends after viral photo with mystery friend

Hyderabad: Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has once again become a hot topic on social media. Despite not being a Bollywood actress, fans admire her beauty. She often shares photos and videos that get a lot of attention.

Arjun’s Engagement

Recently, Sara’s younger brother Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the daughter of a Mumbai businessman. Arjun is 25 years old, while Sara is 27. In Indian tradition, usually the elder child marries first. Because of this, fans started talking about why Arjun’s engagement happened before Sara’s.

Viral Photo

In the middle of these talks, a new photo of Sara with a young man went viral online. The picture showed them close together, which made people think she may be in a relationship. The man’s name is not known, and Sara has not spoken about it. For now, she is studying medicine in England. Reports say she wants to finish her studies before getting married.

Link With Shubman Gill

For some years, there have been rumors that Sara is close to Team India Test captain Shubman Gill. They were seen at parties and events together, including a charity dinner by Yuvraj Singh. This made fans believe something was going on. Gill once said in an interview that he was not dating anyone, but the stories about them continued.

Sara’s Work and Following

Sara is currently focused on her medical studies, but she is also active in fashion and brand promotions. She has worked with a few big fashion labels and continues to build her image online. On Instagram, she has millions of followers who admire her style and updates.